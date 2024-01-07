Governor Baly urges all to be ‘MVPs’ in New Year’s speech | THE DAILY HERALD

Governor Ajamu Baly





PHILIPSBURG–Governor Ajamu Baly has issued a call for everyone to become “MVPs” for the betterment of the country.

He made the remarks at the Governor’s New Year’s reception held at his Falcon Drive cabinet on Friday, January 5. By MVPs, Baly said he is not referring to Most Valuable Players, but rather he means having morals, values and principles.

Baly said that continued cooperation and collaboration is key in the further development of the entire island to the benefit of all its inhabitants. He spoke of the challenges and opportunities on the horizon and indicated that whatever these may be and from wherever they may present themselves, St. Maarten will need MVPs to take on and seize them.

Baly said St Maarten is now 13 years in its current status and areas of finance and justice are still under supervision and need extra attention, as well as other areas such as, but not limited to, the healthcare system, susceptibility to external shocks, the preservation of the environment which after all forms the basis of the tourism product, the high cost of living and its effects on not only the most vulnerable in society but also the average citizen and their well-being.

“As it pertains to these areas and others, we need to continue to work towards and prepare the country to fully manage these affairs once it arrives at the age of adulthood. In our country’s journey, so far to adulthood we have undoubtedly been applying and must continue to apply our acquired MVPs.

“These MVPs are embodied in and are at the core of our creatives, our men and women working 9 to 5, two and three jobs, our academics, emotionally intelligent, seniors, intellectuals, youth, diaspora; in short, everyone. That is who and what our country needs to take on the challenges and seize the opportunities ahead,” Governor Baly said in his address.

“This is our community. Everyone has a role to play, a unique contribution to make, whether you are born here, born to be here, or temporarily here. While here, remember this is your community, our community and we have to make sure it is one we all can thrive in, be proud of and have others aspire to be a part of.”

The governor said his influence can only go so far. “We all have a role to play within our, your respective circles and communities. You have to reach those that I may not be able to reach and vice versa. Everyone has to know that as this community has given to you, you have an obligation to give back to the community as well. Continuing to build and maintaining our community. Inspiring our community and its leaders of tomorrow. We are not meant to be here forever, in our time here one of our tasks is shining our light on the way forward.”

Elaborating on the MVPs, he said these persons contribute in all aspects, all areas, helping all to succeed and win, everyone benefits and even become better because of them. “They are an integral, key component and core element of all striving for greatness. That is what we need more of in our country.

“Barring those that need some tweaking, our corporations, government and institutions locally, in our Kingdom and around the world are not broken or in need of reform, we simply need MVPs at the helm, at the core and embodied in these institutions. MVPs are not meant here as most valuable players. The MVPs meant here are morals, values and principles,” he said.

Other qualities he mentioned are humility, justice, generosity, integrity, respect, responsibility, fairness, courage, open-mindedness, autonomy, trust and the golden rule: do unto others as you would have others do unto you. Baly said that while these are just a few, once these are kept at the forefront of and in all we do, the country can take on and seize all challenges and opportunities that present themselves in this new year and beyond.

He stressed that just as important as having these qualities, it is equally important to display them. “You just may be the inspiration someone else needs to succeed. Inspire so others may aspire. Recognise the importance of the role each and every one of you play in our society and embody the role to be modelled after. You in your actions contribute as and to St. Maarten’s most valued treasure, our people, and that is in essence what we need in order for our country to thrive.

“So, let us all, in all that we do, remember to stick to, apply and be guided by good morals, values and principles,” he said.

“In closing, of the multitude of morals, values and principles, if I could grant us all one of these as a super-power this year it would be discipline. Discipline allows you to accomplish any goal you set out to achieve. From wherever your starting point is in comparison to your goal, discipline is the bridge in between. Skill and talent alone will not get you there, discipline is more often than not the deciding factor,” he said, calling on everyone to be MVPs this year and beyond and to embody morals, values and principles repeatedly.

