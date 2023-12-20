Governor Baly visits GEBE | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: GEBE’s Special Representative/Temporary Manager Troy Washington and Governor Ajamu Baly.

PHILIPSBURG–Governor Ajamu Baly paid a visit to utilities company GEBE on Thursday, December 14, and got an opportunity to engage with various departments and gain insight into the company’s ongoing initiatives and progress.

During the visit, representatives from the Production, Distribution, Commercial, Water Quality Control, and ITC departments made presentations, highlighting the strides made by GEBE in addressing and resolving the challenges encountered, particularly those stemming from the 2022 hack.

According to a press release, GEBE has embarked on efforts to rectify and fortify its systems. The Production and Distribution Departments outlined their strategies to enhance the overall efficiency and reliability of energy supply. The Commercial Department shared insights into customer-focused initiatives, emphasising NV GEBE’s commitment to service excellence.

The Water Quality Control Department provided updates on measures taken to ensure the highest standards of water quality, underscoring GEBE’s dedication to the well-being of the community. The Information Technology and Communications (ITC) Department presented advancements in cybersecurity and technology infrastructure, demonstrating the company’s proactive approach to safeguarding against future threats.

Governor Baly expressed his appreciation for GEBE’s dedication to overcoming challenges, commended the collaborative efforts across all departments, and assured the utility company of his support in their ongoing endeavours.

Special Representative/Temporary Manager Troy Washington stated that NV GEBE is grateful for the governor’s visit and values the opportunity to showcase the strides made in addressing challenges and reinforcing its commitment to providing essential services to the community. “The company remains steadfast in its mission to continuously improve and deliver reliable utility services to the residents of St. Maarten,” it was stated in a press release.

