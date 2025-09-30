Governor Baly wraps up Netherlands visit focused on security and education | THE DAILY HERALD

Governor Baly with Dutch Prime Minister Schoof.

PHILIPSBURG–Governor Ajamu Baly described his September 10-21 visit to the Netherlands as “intensive, but fruitful,” after a series of high-level meetings with Dutch officials and stakeholders.

Governor Baly with Minister Plenipotentiary for St. Maarten Gracita Arrindell.

During the trip, Baly met with King Willem-Alexander, Prime Minister Schoof, Minister of Defence Brekelmans, Vice-President of the Council of State Thom de Graaf, Secretary-General for Climate and Green Growth Gerdine Keijzer-Balde, and members of the House of Representatives and the Committee for Kingdom Relations, including Olger van Dijk.

Baly also engaged with Minister Plenipotentiary for St. Maarten Gracita Arrindell, Commander Walter Hansen of the Naval Forces in the Caribbean (C-ZMCARIB), Deputy Secretary of State Eddy van Marum, Director for Consular Affairs and Visa Policy Jeroen Roodenburg, President of the Senate Paul Rosenmöller, and interim Director-General for Kingdom Relations Gea van Craaikamp.

Baly attended the Opening of Parliament alongside the governors of Curaçao and Aruba, highlighting St. Maarten’s ongoing engagement in Kingdom affairs. He discussed a wide range of subjects during his meetings, from security threats stemming from geopolitical changes to the Cabinet’s ongoing support for the integration and academic success of St. Maarten students in the Netherlands.

He looks back at an intensive but fruitful visit to the Netherlands, reflecting on the outcomes of the trip, which sought to strengthen ties and address key issues affecting St. Maarten’s interests abroad.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/governor-baly-wraps-up-netherlands-visit-focused-on-security-and-education