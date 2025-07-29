Governor launches planning for 2025 constitutional symposium | THE DAILY HERALD

Part of the St. Maarten delegation at the Round Table Conference in 2009. (front left to right) former Governor of St. Maarten, drs. Eugene Holiday in his capacity as advisor, current President of Parliament and then Commissioner Sarah Wescot-Williams, past advisor Dennis Richardson and then Commissioner the late Roy Marlin.



PHILIPSBURG–His Excellency Ajamu Baly, Governor of St. Maarten, has formally installed the organising committee for the 2025 Governor’s Symposium, an event of special significance as the country marks 15 years of constitutional autonomy within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The committee comprises Garrick Richardson as Chair, Cassandra Jansen, Withney Murray, Emilio Kalmera, Jessey Salomon, Melanie Choisy and Arienne Lindeijer in the role of Aide-de-Camp to the Governor.

This year’s symposium, themed “15 Years of Constitutional Autonomy: Achievements, Lessons, and Prospects,” has been rescheduled from its usual June date to coincide with the official anniversary on Friday, October 10, 2025. The event will take place at the auditorium of the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) in Cupecoy.

The 2025 edition of the symposium aims to serve as a platform for reflection and forward-thinking dialogue. It will spotlight the contributions of individuals who played pivotal roles in St. Maarten’s constitutional journey and ongoing development. The organising committee is committed to ensuring that voices from across generations are represented meaningfully in the programme.

Established by the Governor of St. Maarten, the annual symposium fosters dialogue, innovation, and collaboration on key national development issues. It brings together stakeholders from government, civil society, and the private sector to exchange ideas and chart collective paths forward.

Due to limited seating, attendance is by invitation only. Interested individuals are encouraged to request an invitation by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or contacting the Governor’s Office via Facebook. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, August 13, 2025. Thirty participants will be selected based on their submission.

For those unable to attend in person, the event will be livestreamed to the public beginning at 8:30am on October 10, accessible via the Governor’s official social media platforms.

Further updates will be shared as preparations continue.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/governor-launches-planning-for-2025-constitutional-symposium