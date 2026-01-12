Governor says residents must ‘take ownership of country St. Maarten’ | THE DAILY HERALD

Governor Baly during the New Year reception.

PHILIPSBURG–Governor Ajamu Baly used his 2026 New Year’s Reception on Friday, January 9, to call on residents to take greater ownership of the country through civic participation, unity and intentional long-term planning for future generations.

Governor Baly stressed that citizenship carries obligations as well as rights and urged residents to become active participants in society rather than passive critics. “If we truly intend on making this new year happy, safe and prosperous it is going to take intentional action from all of us,” the Governor said. “We, you and I, all of us need to be the change in society that we want to see.”

He emphasised that civic participation is not optional and that residents must see themselves as an integral part of the country. “Citizenship is participatory,” he said, adding that criticism should be constructive and paired with solutions.

Governor Baly also underscored the need for unity, noting that despite differences, everyone shares responsibility for the country. “Whether one might like it or not, we all are part and parcel of this country we live in,” he said. “The reality is it is we and us.”

The Governor highlighted the importance of vision and data-driven, long-term planning to ensure sustainable development. He said current challenges and benefits are the result of past decisions and called for strategic planning so that future generations can benefit.

He warned that small island developing states like St Maarten are vulnerable to external shocks. He pointed to the need for greater self-reliance, reduced dependence on imports, and a transition to renewable energy to improve resilience and sustainability. “The need for us to transition to renewable energy, become less dependent on fossil fuels and become energy independent, is even more urgent and pressing than before,” he said.

He also pointed to opportunities presented by technological advancements and the fourth industrial revolution, particularly in digital transformation, renewable energy and financial technology, saying these areas allow small island states to compete without harming the natural environment.

He called on leaders and public servants to lead by example through servant leadership focused on the common good. He ended his address by wishing residents a “Happy, safe and prosperous New Year.”

The reception was attended by the President of Parliament, the Prime Minister, the President of the Collectivity of St Martin, Members of Parliament, members of the High Councils of State, members of the Council of Ministers, the Vice-President of the Joint Court of Justice, the Commander of the Marines detachment on St Maarten, a representative of the Dutch Government, and other distinguished guests.

