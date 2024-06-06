Governor’s Symposium to focus on Atlantic slave trade, apologies and the way forward | THE DAILY HERALD

Members of the Organizing Committee, from left: Xiomara Balentina, Dwayne President, Makhicia Brooks (Chair), Frens Hartgers (Aide-de-Camp to the Governor) and Shurna Archangel.

HARBOUR VIEW–The 2024 Governor’s Symposium will be focusing on the transatlantic slave trade, the apologies and the way forward.

The theme of this year’s symposium was chosen as the Kingdom of the Netherlands is commemorating the history of slavery from July 1, 2023, to July 1, 2024, and St. Maarten’s history and heritage are crucial to any discussion in this area.

“Moreover, these discussions are critical to addressing the current and future well-being of country St. Maarten and its people,” it was stated in a press release.

The symposium will be held at the auditorium of the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) in Cupecoy, on Friday, June 28. This year’s event will feature renowned national and regional speakers who will share their knowledge, views and experiences in this area. There will also be an interactive panel discussion with the audience and virtual attendees.

Due to the limited space, the Governor’s Symposium is by invitation only. The governor is also inviting persons 16 years and older who are interested in attending the symposium to submit their personal requests via e-mail

or via the Governor’s Facebook page. The deadline to submit your personal request is Tuesday, June 11. Based on the information submitted, 30 persons will be selected and invited. For those unable to attend in person, the symposium can also be followed via livestream. The livestream will be available to the public from 8:30am, on Friday June 28, and can be accessed via the Governor’s Facebook page.

The Governor’s Symposium Organizing Committee was installed to prepare the symposium. The committee consists of Makhicia Brooks (Chair), Dwayne President, Shurna Archangel, Xiomara Balentina and Frens Hartgers (Aide-de-Camp to the Governor). As preparation for the symposium progresses, further updates will be provided.

The overall objective of the Governor’s Symposia is the promotion of good governance. The annual Governor’s Symposium is a supportive platform for all invited stakeholders – government, civil society and the private sector – to focus, raise awareness and function as a catalyst for important dialogue within the community of St. Maarten. This will be the second symposium hosting for Governor Ajamu Baly since accepting office.

