Govt. allocates funds for ‘Sweet S’Maatin Land Folksong Recording and Songbook’ | THE DAILY HERALD

Music educator Anastacia Larmonie.

PHILIPSBURG–Caretaker Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Lyndon Lewis has announced the approval of a subsidy of NAf. 129,682.08 for a cultural project. The funds will be used to produce a book of original St. Maarten folksongs.

The process of writing and editing the book, as well as recording the songs, will be documented. This includes interviews with renowned music educator Anastacia Larmonie.

The project, submitted by the Department of Culture, has been in development for approximately two years. “We are thrilled that the submitted documents were still valid, allowing us to move forward,” said Minister Lewis. “We expect the project to officially begin this fall.”

This initiative, titled “Sweet S’Maatin Land Folksong Recording and Songbook: Cultural Confidence,” aligns with the Department of Culture’s mission, established in 2018: to build Cultural Confidence by honouring the cultural legacy of St. Maarten’s forebears and laying a foundation for future generations.

Minister Lewis emphasised, “Cultural Confidence is about owning the legacy our elders have passed down, creating an infrastructure to support it, and establishing the building blocks for our descendants to achieve economic success – both at home and on the global stage. Our talents, creativity, and innovation are the voices that will bring true prosperity through culture.”

The project also responds to a call from Parliament for more cultural content in school curricula and after-school programmes. It aims to create materials that tell WE-STORY, celebrating the traditions and wisdom of the island’s ancestors while providing a platform for contemporary voices and innovation.

The book and recordings will capture a lifetime of research and the musical legacy passed down to Anastacia Larmonie, a legendary music educator, vocal coach, musical arranger, and mentor to generations of St. Maarten artists. Her work in preserving the island's cultural heritage has profoundly impacted the local and regional arts communities.

Through this project, the Ministry and the Department of Culture aim to celebrate St. Maarten’s rich cultural heritage while laying the foundation for the island’s ongoing cultural and economic transformation. “Cultural Confidence is not just about honouring the past but preparing the youth to step onto the global stage with pride in their heritage and confidence in their future,” the Cultural Department said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/govt-allocates-funds-for-sweet-s-maatin-land-folksong-recording-and-songbook