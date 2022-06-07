Govt. Building evacuated as fire alarm goes off | THE DAILY HERALD

The Government Administration Building was was evaluated around 10:30am on Tuesday after the fire alarm went off in the building.

Streams of persons who were at the building seeking various services as well as workers hurriedly walked out of the building after the alarm sounded.

A team from the United States Consul, who were conducting consular services by appointment in the building, were amongst those who had to evacuate. Some clients who had been at the building seeking services were overheard enquiring what would happen to their appointment.

The Fire Department arrived minutes later to clear the building.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/govt-building-evacuated-as-fire-alarm-goes-off