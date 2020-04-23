Govt. considering allowing businesses on exempt list to open from next week | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Considering that government’s stimulus plan was launched this week and that certain businesses cannot qualify for payroll subsidy, government is considering allowing these businesses to be open through limited opening hours effective next week, Prime Minister and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Chairperson Silveria Jacobs said in a press statement on Wednesday evening.

Jacobs said also that she has decided to allow freight, shipping, and cargo companies to make deliveries to their clients, not just emergency and essential services. Veterinary clinics and St. Maarten Marine Trade Association (SMMTA) have also sent in waiver requests to resume their operations to provide services to the public and these are being considered.

Windward Islands Bank will have three branches open as of next week to facilitate the month-end traffic and payments of pension, social welfare and payroll. The third branch will be announced at a later date.

Jacobs encourages persons to visit the branch closest to their home and to continue to practice social distancing.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Inspectorate conducted controls on Wednesday and closed businesses that were operating in contravention of the published National Decree of April 18, 2020. Government urges businesses not to engage in such, as they will be fined.

A meeting with Jacobs and Emergency Support Function 10 was held on April 22 to receive updates and further deliberations concerning the effects of COVID-19 on the business community.

She said also that the waiver or “Certificate of Exception” also known as “Form C” is usually granted for persons traveling for work, urgent medical appointments or doctor visits. Although it is not stated on the waiver, it is also allowed for persons to travel across the border to Dutch St. Maarten for banking purposes as well. These persons should state their reason.

“I encourage each and every one of you to pray and continue checking up on each other virtually via the Internet and phone. Use this time to reach out to your neighbour, family, and friends. Let’s be mindful that there is no ‘one size fits all’ policy to address all the challenges associated with the COVID-19 virus and the challenges to come,” Jacobs said.

“However, rest assured that the EOC, Council of Ministers, and their respective teams are working tirelessly as one team – Team St. Maarten – to mitigate and contain this deadly virus. If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it is that the people of St. Maarten love one another and are strong and resilient people. I cannot stress enough: Continue to be blessed, St. Maarten.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/govt-considering-allowing-businesses-on-exempt-list-to-open-from-next-week