Govt. drafts law to register medical professionals | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Government has completed a draft National Ordinance on the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HCPR), marking a major step toward establishing a legally anchored national registration framework for medical professionals for the first time in the country’s history.

Once approved by all stakeholders and ratified by Parliament, the ordinance will create an integrated system to regulate medical practice and strengthen patient safety and public trust in the healthcare system. The initiative follows a multi-year process that began in 2019 to address the lack of clarity and legal certainty surrounding the admission, assessment, and supervision of healthcare professionals.

“This ordinance represents a decisive step toward safeguarding patient safety and strengthening trust in our healthcare system,” said Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina. “For too long, our system relied on fragmented and temporary measures. With this draft framework, we are putting in place a solid, future-proof structure that ensures only qualified and competent professionals to practice medicine in St Maarten.”

The absence of a uniform registration system had created uncertainty about who was authorised to provide care, how competence was assessed, and which medical acts could be performed. These challenges were heightened by the island’s small healthcare sector and its reliance on professionals trained abroad.

“As a small island with an international labour market, we must be especially vigilant about quality and accountability,” the Prime Minister emphasized. “This law ensures that every doctor, nurse, and healthcare professional working here meets clear and transparent standards – standards our people deserve.”

The preparatory work involved close collaboration with healthcare professionals and reviews of international models, including those used in Aruba and the Dutch BIG register, adapted to Sint Maarten’s context. Legislative lawyer Ms. Aarti Baran further developed the initiative in the past year, translating consultations into a coherent legal framework.

“This was never about copying foreign models,” said the Prime Minister. “It was about designing a system that works for St Maarten – our size, our realities, and our future.”

The framework is based on registration and periodic re-registration, continuing professional development, and regular assessment to ensure competence. “Patient safety is not optional – it is fundamental,” the Prime Minister stated. “This registry places quality, competence, and professionalism at the heart of healthcare delivery.”

The draft ordinance also allows for recognition of equivalent foreign medical registers and accrediting bodies, and introduces an admission program for professionals requiring additional assessment. “We are opening the door to qualified international professionals, while at the same time protecting our standards,” the Prime Minister added. “This balance is essential for a resilient healthcare system.”

“This is not just a legal reform – it is a public health reform,” Prime Minister Mercelina concluded. “It sends a clear message: St Maarten is serious about quality healthcare and serious about protecting its people.”

The draft ordinance is currently within the portfolio of the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Mr. Brug, and will undergo administrative and legal procedures before being submitted to Parliament.

