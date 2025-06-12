Govt. holds press conf. after 100 days in office | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Special Ministerial Assistant Evans McNiel Rogers; Parliamentary Secretary Cordell Richardson; Minister of Infrastructure, Jose Vanterpool; Minister of Social Development and Education, Shellya Rogers-Webster; Premier Cora Richardson Hodge; Minister of Health and Tourism, Cardigan Connor; Minister of Economic Affairs, Kyle Hodge; and Ministerial Assistant Jeison Bryan.

ANGUILLA–On Tuesday, June 10, the government held a press conference with all eight members giving an account of their first hundred days in office. Premier Cora Richardson Hodge said it was too early for significant changes, but the government wanted to highlight its commitment to economic management and reinforce its policies.

She said that as promised there will be adjustments to the goods and services tax (GST) aimed at reducing consumer prices and easing the cost of living. There is a team of consultants working on the feasibility of this and the first removals will be on August 1, 2025.

As Minister of Finance she reported that revenue collections up to May 31 amounted to EC $264 million and expenditure has been EC $117 million. Income from the .ai domain for the same period is EC $82 million. A big loss was the St. James Medical School relocating, as there were 300 students as well as staff who rented, shopped, went to restaurants and more, with an estimated loss of US $3 million.

She reported that the airport terminal construction has many off-island workers and that her government will focus on local employment first.

Senior Ministerial Assistant Evans McNiel Rogers, who is monitoring healthcare services and delivery, said that there are many problems that he is addressing. He said that dismantling the Health Authority and establishing the Department of Health under the government means that the minister of health has less control over healthcare. He has held many meetings with staff of all departments and aims to address the issues.

Minister of Infrastructure, Jose Vanterpool said that he has been working with other Overseas Territories to form a united regional air service, Caribbean Air Alliance, and

bi-lateral agreements have been made to improve the airline routes.

He reported on digital transformation and information technology (IT) infrastructure that will give a full upgrade to government’s network and deliver better, more reliable services with a quicker response time. Also there are plans in his ministry to give .ai domains for all businesses, thus giving it a local identity.

The importation of high quality small animals was reported by Parliamentary Secretary Cordell Richardson. He also spoke about the newly established orchard that will have guava, mango, avocado, breadfruit and other trees planted and will encourage the public to also plant trees, and thus boost food production and food security.

He said that recently there was a building conference and staff received training in mechanical and technical aspects of construction. He said that there is to be a review of the Building Code and his ministry will be monitoring building standards and practices.

Minister of Social Development and Education, Shellya Rogers-Webster congratulated the probation team for 20 years of its existence, noting that the Zenaida Haven juvenile rehabilitation centre will have to be relocated due to the extension of the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport. She said that the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) block at the Albena Lake Hodge Comprehensive School construction is progressing and should be ready for the September term.

She reported that the Summer Festival Committee is working hard and there is a full complement of contenders for the various competitions.

Consumer protection to alleviate the pressure from inflation, GST, tariff and trade wars is being established by Minister of Economic Affairs, Kyle Hodge. He said that price monitoring, encouraging healthy competition between stores, products being properly priced and matching the price at the registry, and safety standards in the aisles are all included in new legislation.

He announced that small business grants of EC $10,000 are available for a business to grow and modernise, and these will be allocated by a grants review committee. He is advocating for every business to join the Anguilla Chamber of Commerce, to have access to training and other support.

There are many challenges with water distribution but it is a top priority, he said.

Minister of Tourism, Cardigan Connor said that tourism continues to grow and reported the island’s success at the Caribbean Tourism Organization conference in New York. He said that the local airlines, Trans Anguilla and Anguilla Air Services, are making

improvements and doing well.

He is working on sports tourism and announced that Tennis International Federation tournaments are planned for 2026 and 2027 in Anguilla.

He is planning for his ministry to work with the mid-market properties that are owned locally and encourage joint purchasing and joint marketing to reduce their expenses.

The premier closed by saying that this weekend she is going to attend the Anguilla Progressive Association in New York along with Cardigan Connor, Vanessa Connor and Abner Brooks (DJ Hammer). Following that she is to attend the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States meeting for Heads of Government in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and will return to Anguilla on June 20.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/govt-holds-press-conf-after-100-days-in-office