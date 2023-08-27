Govt. honours Greaux for outstanding contributions to corporate governance | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs (centre right) stands next to Georges Greaux (centre left) flanked by the Minister of TEATT (second left), Minister of VROMI (fifth left), Minister of ECYS (fourth right), the Minister of VSA (fifth right) and members of WINAIR’s Supervisory Board of Directors.

PHILIPSBURG–The Council of Ministers honoured Georges Greaux for his outstanding contributions to corporate governance and leadership during the annual shareholders meeting with the Council of Ministers, the last for Greaux in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Windward Islands Airways International WINAIR.

Greaux stepped down as Chairman of the Board. The Council of Ministers bid a fond farewell to Greaux as he stepped down from his role after 12 years of dedicated service.

“This significant moment was commemorated with a heartfelt farewell, during which Mr. Greaux was honoured for his outstanding contributions to corporate governance and leadership,” it was stated in a press release.

In attendance were the remaining members of the Supervisory Board of Directors; Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Arthur Lambriex; Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor VSA Omar Ottley; Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport (ECYS) Rodolphe Samuel; Minister of Spatial Planning, Infrastructure and the Environment VROMI Egbert Doran; and Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Silveria Jacobs. The Ministers of Justice and Finance were absent due to travel obligations.

Greaux’s tenure as Chairman of the Board of Directors has been characterised by visionary guidance, strategic decision-making, and commitment to WINAIR’s success. His leadership played a pivotal role in shaping the airline’s growth and reputation in the region. Under his guidance, the board has achieved remarkable milestones and maintained its position as a leading player in the aviation industry during local and international tragedies, it was stated in the release.

During the meeting, colleagues, dignitaries, and associates took the opportunity to express their gratitude for Greaux’s contributions to corporate professionalism, especially the role he played as a mentor during the Corporate Governance Traineeship. The ministers and members of the Supervisory Board of Directors extended their warmest regards, offering words of thanks and good wishes for his retirement.

