Govt. institutes ban on sale of alcohol due to elections | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–In the interest of public order and safety, and to prevent undue influence on voters, the Government of St. Maarten announced on Wednesday that a ban on the sale, delivery and dispensing of alcohol would be in effect from 6:00pm Wednesday, January 10, until 6:00am Friday, January 12.

The decision was made in connection with the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

Exempted from the ban are hotels and accommodations that are able to serve alcohol to their guests who are not citizens of St. Maarten, as well as the airport and harbour, which may serve passengers entering the country (if they are not citizens of St. Maarten), as well as those departing the country and those in transit.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/govt-institutes-ban-on-sale-of-alcohol-due-to-elections