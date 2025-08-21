Govt. looking into giving household-based subsidy applied directly to electricity bills | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Dr Luc Mercelina (centre) with members of his team at Thursday's meeting.

PHILIPSBURG–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina on Thursday told Parliament that government is exploring the possibility of providing “a household-based subsidy” applied directly to the bills of consumers to help with electricity bills, after other relief options failed to materialize.

Mercelina said he is in talks with the Minister of Finance on the idea, which could run for six to twelve months and be applied directly to households’ electricity bills. “We are now discussing intensely with the Minister of Finance, and the project has the sympathy of the Minister of Finance, because we all believe that the people of St. Maarten are going through the tough time,” he stated.

The possible subsidy could start as early as December 1, but the criteria for eligibility are still being worked out. Beneficiaries would need to be current with their electricity payments or have an agreement in place. “This prevents relief from rewarding also the non-compliant. You need to be responsible to pay for what you have consumed although it’s a relief,” Mercelina explained.

The prime minister said the relief measures proposed by GEBE do not benefit consumers across the board. “The concept that government is now looking at after exploring all these possibilities is a household-based subsidy applied directly to the electricity bills.”

Mercelina explained that while GEBE has offered 50,000 Caribbean guilders per month [Cg. 600,000 per year) in relief targeted at about 250 vulnerable clients, government believes support must reach further. “The suffering is not only the vulnerable group, it is across the board… the hardworking firemen, the nurses and teachers all are encountering this. That’s why we came with this proposal, because we thought if we double up on the Cg. 600,000, we are still focusing on 250 customers,” he said.

The prime minister also stressed the need for structural improvements at GEBE, particularly in billing accuracy and cost control. He said GEBE needs to deliver measurable relief in a timely manner; implement recommendations of BTP/RAC; enforce discipline in cost control in operation, and ensure stable and reliable service to the people of St. Maarten.

Mercelina said government has requested the Bureau of Telecommunication and Post (BTP) to act as an independent regulator to assess GEBE’s invoices. “It’s time to have an independent regulator to keep an eye on invoices. This is critical to safeguard consumers to ensure that bills are fair and transparent,” he said.

Mercelina added that a suggestion was also made to explore artificial intelligence to help GEBE reorganise its operations.

Despite disappointments in securing relief through other avenues, Mercelina said government continues to seek ways to bring relief. “We are committed to standing with the people of St. Maarten while ensuring transparency,” he said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/govt-looking-into-giving-household-based-subsidy-applied-directly-to-electricity-bills