Govt. officials meet with leading pastors to discuss youth problems | THE DAILY HERALD

Government and pastors meeting.

ANGUILLA–On Wednesday, May 21, Premier Cora Richardson Hodge and other government members met with leading pastors to discuss strategies addressing the declining church attendance among the youth. Key insights included enhancing parental involvement, modernising church outreach through digital platforms, and fostering strong church-community partnerships.

The general discussion covered concern on church attendance, the role of church and parents in guiding youth, and the need for coordinated action between churches, parents and government. Suggestions including implementing mentorship programmes with the church to provide guidance and support for young people; and community outreach activities, highlighting the need to rebuild trust between the church and the community and include activities that cater to diverse interests among youth. Also raised were the importance of family and parental responsibility, and the potential of digital and social media platforms to engage young people effectively.

The Action Plan includes developing youth programmes and mentorship initiatives; offering educa-tional workshops supporting parental roles; enhancing collaboration between churches, schools and community organisations; and scheduling regular follow-ups to assess and refine implemented strate-gies.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/govt-officials-meet-with-leading-pastors-to-discuss-youth-problems