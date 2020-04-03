Govt. project contractors must provide letter to buy materials | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Contractors – working on any government or semi-government entity/agency emergency services, utility and/or telecommunication service projects – who may need to purchase materials at main hardware stores are required to write a letter informing the hardware supplier(s) that they are working on a government project.

Government or semi-government entities include National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB), St. Maarten Housing Development Foundation (SMHDF), Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), Port St. Maarten and St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

The name of the project should be clearly stated and the letter must be stamped and signed by the relevant government department, entity or agency. With the letter in hand, the hardware store will have enough proof that the contractor is allowed to purchase materials, the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) said in a press statement.

Hardware stores will only be open for a limited period during the day. Therefore it is imperative that contractors ensure that they have the necessary proof to acquire their materials in a timely manner to continue to carry out their respective projects.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/govt-project-contractors-must-provide-letter-to-buy-materials