Govt. to act on youth mental health crisis, Brug alludes to school plans and legal fixes | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour Richinel Brug has outlined steps government will take to address the growing mental health challenges among youth in St. Maarten.

Responding to questions from Members of Parliament (MPs) during the continuation of a meeting of Parliament on Thursday about mental health, Brug detailed upcoming school-based prevention programmes and legislative reforms aimed at improving mental health care for children under 15.

During an earlier Parliament meeting, Brug had raised the alarm over a sharp rise in mental health cases among children ages 15 years and under, revealing a 159% increase in treated patients between 2021 and 2024. The figures show that 51 persons under the age of 15 were treated in 2021, 102 treated in 2022, 108 in 2023, and 132 in 2024.

During Thursday’s session, Brug responded to several questions on the issue. URSM MP Christopher Weer expressed concern over the growing number of cases in children 15 years and younger and sought the Ministry’s vision for preventive healthcare campaigns within schools, as well as collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (MECYS).

Minister Brug said the Ministry is addressing fragmentation in the mental health system through the upcoming National Strategic Mental Health Plan. The plan aims to create a more coordinated and consistent approach by appointing a dedicated coordinator within the Ministry to improve collaboration between healthcare providers, schools, police, and social services. It also includes improvements to referral systems, standardization of procedures, enhanced data tracking, and regular quality checks with user feedback and ongoing staff training.

The minister added that discussions have begun with MECYS and other partners to develop a culturally appropriate and well-coordinated response in schools. Suggested actions include teacher training, peer mentorship, after-school programmes, and a suicide prevention protocol. Additionally, a social media initiative is being developed to engage youth directly and encourage more open conversations about mental health.

Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) MP Lyndon Lewis also asked about specific measures being taken to address mental health issues among youth, inquiring whether there are school-based mental health programmes or youth outreach initiatives in place, and what collaborative efforts exist to reduce risks such as youth suicide.

Minister Brug responded that youth mental health support is currently fragmented, with most services provided by the Student Support Services Division (SSSD) and some NGOs offering youth-centred programmes with psychosocial elements. He noted that there is no formal, system-wide school-based mental health programme, but commended schools that invite psychologists or social workers on an ad hoc basis.

To improve coordination, the ministry has started talks with MECYS and community organisations to develop more structured and culturally sensitive interventions. Recommendations being considered include training teachers and school counsellors to identify early signs of emotional distress, starting in the second half of 2025; introducing peer mentorship and youth ambassadors in secondary schools; expanding after-school programmes that incorporate mental well-being, sports, and creative arts; developing a youth suicide prevention protocol with crisis referral procedures and emergency support lines; and hosting community dialogues and awareness campaigns to reduce stigma around mental health and suicide.

Brug highlighted an upcoming initiative: on Saturday, May 24, the Ministry will host “When to Ring the Bell: Supporting Youth Mental Health” at the Government Building. This workshop is designed for parents, caregivers, teachers, youth workers, and others supporting children and teens, focusing on recognizing early signs of mental distress and how to intervene appropriately.

In addition, the Ministry is developing a social media initiative to engage youth directly, aiming to make mental health a more approachable and open topic among young people.

MP Jansen-Webster raised concerns about outdated mental health legislation lacking provisions for patients under 15. Minister Brug agreed, confirming a full legislative review is underway at both the kingdom and local levels. Planned changes include legal protections for child and adolescent mental health care, clear patient rights such as confidentiality and informed consent, updated rules for involuntary admissions with proper protections, recognition of community-based and outpatient care models, better integration across health, education, and justice sectors, legal pathways for those with psychiatric and substance use disorders, and licensing and quality standards for providers.

“These reforms will align St. Maarten’s laws with international conventions and are part of the National Strategic Mental Health Plan,” Brug said.

