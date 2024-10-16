Govt. to meet GEBE, Harbour, Sol, Seven Seas on mitigating fuel clause | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Government plans to meet with several stakeholders in the fuel, electricity and water sectors to discuss mitigating the fuel clause so that consumers can get relief.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina spoke of the intention to meet during the continuation of a Central Committee meeting of Parliament on GEBE on Wednesday, October 9.

Several MPs had asked the Prime Minister about relief for consumers and the fuel clause.

One of the questions was from former National Alliance (NA) MP Silveria Jacobs who wanted to know how government planned to alleviate the stress on consumers. The meeting began before the newly-elected Parliament began and Jacobs was not re-elected, hence she was not in Parliament when the answer to her query was provided.

“The government will shortly hold meetings with the relevant stakeholders such as GEBE, the Harbour, Seven Seas and Sol to determine how the fuel clause can be mitigated in order to give relief to consumers on their bills,” Mercelina said.

United People’s (UP) party MP Omar Ottley asked about the timeline that relief can be given to consumers based on the negotiated agreement with Seven Seas.

In his response, Mercelina explained that the purpose of amending the water supply agreement with Seven Seas Water was to reduce the “take or pay” clause compared to the agreement made in April 2018. Mercelina explained that GEBE had made numerous requests for the reduction of this clause, as GEBE was paying for water that was not being produced, which was causing a negative financial impact. The reduction was agreed on, along with an extension of the water supply agreement.

“This reduction made it financially feasible for NV GEBE to manage the water company, but has no impact on the billing of the consumer,” Mercelina said, and alluded to the plans to meet with stakeholders on the fuel clause.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/govt-to-meet-gebe-harbour-sol-seven-seas-on-mitigating-fuel-clause