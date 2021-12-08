Govt. updates media at press conference | THE DAILY HERALD

People’s Market being repaired by the St. Lucia Club members.

ANGUILLA–At the government of Anguilla’s weekly press conference held Monday, December 6, Premier Dr. Ellis Lorenzo Webster said that the government is working closely with the Board of the Anguilla Electricity Company ANGLEC to find solutions to the ongoing financial issues.

“As I stated, ANGLEC is a vital asset to Anguilla and the people of Anguilla and we will do everything in our power to make sure that the company is viable and continues to provide the service that is essential.” Webster said all of the statutory bodies have been advised to make every effort to become current in their payments to ANGLEC.

Government at press conference: from left, Minister of Tourism Haydn Hughes, Minister of Home Affairs Kenneth Hodge, Premier Ellis Lorenzo Webster, Minister of Economic Development Kyle Hodge, Minister of Education Dee-Ann Rogers and Permanent Secretary for Health Foster Rogers.

Permanent Secretary for Health Foster Rogers reported that as of December 6, Anguilla has 82 active COVID cases, raising the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,469 with 1,383 recovered. Three persons are currently in the isolation unit and the number of COVID-related deaths increased from three to four this week. The recent death was an unvaccinated 71-year-old man. As of December 3, 10,079 persons have received their first vaccination and 9,223 have received their second. The first shot of the Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 402 adolescents and 118 adults with 982 persons receiving their booster shot.

Responding to a query concerning local travel to and from St. Maarten/St. Martin, Rogers said travel between the two islands with no more than a one-night stay for vaccinated persons has been approved by the Executive Council. Protocols are being fine-tuned and will be published in the near future. The portal application for a one-night stay will not be required, but a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test four days after returning to Anguilla will be. Travel will be currently restricted to the Dutch side as the ferry port on the French side of St. Martin is under repair with an estimated completion date of January 2022. Premier Webster added that both he and Governor Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam are awaiting approval from the French government for the ferry service to be able to resume when construction of the Marigot port is completed, as well as protocol acceptance from the Dutch government.

Minister of Social Development and Education Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers briefed that it is the ministry’s hope that all students will return to in-person classroom learning in January 2022, noting that just that morning the new Adrian T. Hazell Primary School was dedicated, with a similar ceremony for the new Morris Vanterpool Primary School planned for Friday, December 10. She also recognised the ongoing softball tournament, noting that a team from French St. Martin was expected to come to Anguilla this weekend to participate.

Minister of Tourism and Infrastructure Haydn Hughes reported that the tourism season has been robust with many arrivals to the island. “We expect a full house in terms of all the hospitality properties for the festive period.” He said that remedial work is ongoing at the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport, to include expansion of both the testing and departure areas as well as building additional counter space for American Airlines and other airlines. Hughes and Parliamentary Secretary Quincia Gumbs-Marie will travel to Miami, Florida, to participate in activities commemorating the commencement of the American Airlines route to Anguilla and will fly on the inaugural flight to Anguilla on Saturday, December 11.

Minister of Economic Development and Natural Resources Kyle Hodge recognised and thanked the Anguillian St. Lucia Club for coming forward to repair the roof of the People’s Market severely damaged during Hurricane Irma. He said that in two days, it was repaired and transformed. He said, “It was like a jollification!”

