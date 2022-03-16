Govt. work group to review renewable energy documents | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–In an effort to address the concerns regarding rising fuel prices, the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) has organised an inter-ministerial working group on energy to review all documents related to renewable energy, in addition to possible funding options and framework.

TEATT Minister Roger Lawrence made the announcement during the live Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday.

Lawrence said the ministry is aware that a common point of concern in the community is the rise in fuel prices. He said this is being monitored consistently by the Economy, Transport and Telecommunication (ETT) Department.

“We must be mindful that, as part of the global market, price changes and events worldwide impact the prices locally. Right now, further developments regarding Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine and the associated sanctions from the US [United States – Ed.] and EU [European Union] have led to an increase in global oil prices. We can expect that prices will continue to fluctuate. Our team is monitoring the fluctuation and will continue to adjust accordingly,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence was also scheduled to meet with Sol’s general manager and regional manager in the Eastern Caribbean on Wednesday to discuss fuel prices and said he would provide updates to the public on these issues accordingly.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/govt-work-group-to-review-renewable-energy-documents