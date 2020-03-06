Grace O’Malley, winner of Ocean Racing 1 on Thursday | THE DAILY HERALD

In Friday’s report on Thursday’s Heineken Regatta results, the winner of CSA Ocean Racing 1 was inadvertently published as “I Love Poland” due to a printing error from the results page that left off the top line of the results for that class.

The winner of Ocean Racing 1 was the Cookson 50, “Grace O’Malley” with “I love Poland” second. The Daily Herald regrets the error.

