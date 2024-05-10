Grad student investigates fear of failure among St. Maarten high schoolers | THE DAILY HERALD

HAVO/VWO Department Head Naomi Richardson and research student Jibbe Stokkermans.

EBENEZER–Jibbe Stokkermans, a student of the Graduate School of Teaching, recently conducted a small research project on St. Maarten to investigate possible factors for fear of failure among high school students.

The research took place on May 6 and 7 and involved interviews and surveys with students, members of the Care team and a Milton Peters College (MPC) teacher.

MPC has announced that it will be receiving the results of the research in June. These results will be used for further internal research and the development of a strategy to prevent fear of failure among students at the school.

The collaboration between University of Utrecht and Foundation for the Advancement of Secondary Education Windward Islands SVOBE schools has been ongoing for years. University students are sent to St. Maarten each year to conduct educational research that benefits high school students on the island.

