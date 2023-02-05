Graduation ceremony for adult literacy programme | THE DAILY HERALD

HUHCF adult literacy programme graduation ceremony.





HOPE ESTATE–Hearts United Holistic Care Foundation (HUHCF) held a graduation ceremony for students who participated actively and completed the foundational aspects of its adult literacy programme last week. Eighteen students received certificates and awards in various categories and levels during this event.

This programme was sponsored by Resources for Community Resilience R4CR as a pilot project, conducted from June 2022 until Tuesday, January 31. Due to the project’s success, preparations are now being made to resume classes in March.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Senior Citizen Recreational Foundation Hall in Hope Estate. Attendees included R4CR representatives, HUHCF board members and volunteers, graduating and potential students, along with their family members and friends.

Words of inspiration and keynote speeches were given by R4CR representative Steve Duzanson, HUHCF executive director Donna Morrison-Wilson, HUHCF president Rosanna Ageday-Franklyn, Maria Chemont and Early Charlemayne.

In response, a few students shared their experiences and gave assurances of continuing their journey.

Certificates were presented for participation, attendance, most-improved, outstanding performances, and the various levels in the programme. The evening’s ceremony culminated with a dinner.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/graduation-ceremony-for-adult-literacy-programme