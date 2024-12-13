Graduation held for SEDC development programme | THE DAILY HERALD

Some participants with their certificates.

Another group of participants.

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Entrepreneurship Development Center (SEDC) completed two cohorts of the Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) on Wednesday, December 10.

The graduation ceremony was held at the University of St. Martin (USM). The EDP was designed to provide potential and existing entrepreneurs with the skills to transform their business ideas into reality. During the programme, participants were guided by a team of business coaches that included Edsel Gumbs, Jerome Gumbs, Natasha Manuela-Gumbs, Dwight William and Audrey St. Luce-Jack, who covered various business topics.

Participants showcased their entrepreneurial spirit by delivering a two-minute business pitch in front of a distinguished audience, including the Acting Head of the Department of ETT, members of the SEDC Board and its Operational Manager, experienced business coaches, and fellow participants.

The aspiring and existing entrepreneurs demonstrated their passion, creativity, and drive by presenting their business ideas that highlight the future of entrepreneurship in St. Maarten. Following their presentations, the business coaches in attendance gave them constructive feedback.

Jessica Rogers, Acting Head of the Department of ETT at the Ministry of TEATT, gave the closing remarks. Rogers commended the participants for their active engagement in the programme and congratulated them on their pitches designed to market their business and attract new customers effectively. She underscored that their journey with SEDC is far from complete and will be an ongoing process. According to Rogers, this indicates that they will cultivate and sustain a collaborative relationship with the ETT department, which is responsible for endorsing and mandating SEDC to support the implementation of the MSME Policy Framework.

The celebration proceeded with refreshments and snacks. The SEDC provided the culinary delights, complemented by contributions from several EDP graduates who are established entrepreneurs in the culinary and baking sectors. They offered tastings to showcase their skills and highlight some of their products, allowing attendees to sample various flavours and provide feedback.

The Entrepreneurship Development Programmes (EDPs) are made possible through funding from the National Recovery Project Bureau (NRPB), which implements projects on behalf of the government of St. Maarten.

The SEDC Board congratulated the graduates and thanked the business coaches, mentors, and supporters who made the programme successful. As the EDP graduates move forward on their entrepreneurial journeys, SEDC said it remains committed to supporting them every step of the way as they contribute to the vibrant and evolving business landscape of Sint Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/graduation-held-for-sedc-development-programme