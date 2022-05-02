Grand Carnival Parade showcases splendour | THE DAILY HERALD

One of the sections of the Senior Carnival Troupe winner, Blue Etoile’s “Exotic Rush”.

PHILIPSBURG–Revellers took to the streets in brightly adorned and festive costumes on Sunday showing the colour and splendour of Carnival.

A brief stint of rainy weather in the beginning of the parade did not slow down jumpers or deter onlookers. Persons came out in large numbers and lined the streets along the parade route to witness the colourful costumes.

The high energy of those playing mas could be seen by onlookers far ahead. Fewer troupes participated this year, but those that took part gave onlookers a show.

Blue Etoile Production’s “Exotic Rush” was the winner of this year’s Senior Carnival Troupe. This is the third consecutive win for the troupe. It showcased a variety of beautifully-crafted costume sections and choreographed performances.

“Splendor 2022” won this year’s Senior Individual Piece.

The Alexander Youth Carnival troupe “Through the eye of a child” won this year’s Junior Troupe. It featured lively and brightly coloured sections – flora, brown pelican and monarch butterfly.

Junior Individual Piece was won by nine-year-old Jena Hyman with the piece “Rebirth of Carnival 2022”. Her exquisite piece captured the audience and photographers alike.

All results of the troupe and individual piece winners were announced by St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) on Monday evening.

