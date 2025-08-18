Grand Maison management reply to employee demands | THE DAILY HERALD

A QR code shows how the public can donate online to help cover employees’ living expenses in addition to the donation box outside the store. (Robert Luckock photo)

HOPE ESTATE–Following a press conference organised by union UNI.T 978 on Thursday on behalf of the striking Grand Maison employees, the Guadeloupe-based management of the store issued a press release to the media the next day.

“Since July 26, 2025, management has met with employees almost every day to discuss and engage in dialogue, and has held formal meetings with the delegation and the union, confirmed by six follow-up letters and proposals,” the release said. “In our last letter dated August 6, 2025, we confirmed that all the points raised concerning working conditions had been explained and addressed. Several were already in the process of being resolved before the dispute arose. We believe that these points could have been discussed in the normal course of business at the store and without conflict.

“In our letter dated August 12, 2025, which has not yet received a response, we explain that it is impossible for us to increase salaries by 10% and confirm that salary increases and benefits were planned for July 2025 with an overall percentage higher than the cost of living, as was also the case for the July 2024 increases.

“We also confirm that promotions in the skill levels of the collective agreement are followed up as necessary each year with further increases. The difficult economic climate, competition from the Dutch side, the decline in activity and budgetary constraints are all factors that confirm that what has been given is the maximum effort on the part of the company.

“Of course, we have once again called on employees to return to work in order to safeguard jobs and ensure the company’s long-term future,” the release concluded.

Members of the media attempted to speak to an individual inside the store suspected of being part of the management team, but the individual refused to identify himself.

Given that a 10% salary increase is the main objective of negotiations, it remains to be seen what action the union and employees will now take going forward. Grand Maison has been closed to the public since July 26.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/grand-maison-management-reply-to-employee-demands