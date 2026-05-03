Grand Parade dazzles, Luv Lux Mas is Best Troupe, Secrets Mas also wins big | THE DAILY HERALD

Luv Lux Mas revellers during the parade.

~ Elias Jones Best Individual~

PHILIPSBURG–The streets of Philipsburg came alive in a burst of colour, music and energy as the Grand Carnival Parade 2026 delivered a dazzling showcase of costumes, culture and high-energy performances.

Luv Lux Mas which delivered a polished presentation and synchronised performance, emerged as Best Troupe, while Secrets Mas and its reveller Elias Jones also secured top honours in a vibrant showcase that drew crowds of residents and visitors to the streets.

Secrets Mas won Best Cultural Section for its presentation “ROOTS,” part of its “Reflections for old times sake 2026” theme. The Best Individual Costume award went to Secrets Mas reveller Elias Jones for his portrayal titled “King Momo,” where he was also named King of the Band for 2026.

The Grand Parade took place on Thursday, drawing large crowds eager to witness the highly anticipated event. The procession began at 10:00am along L.B. Scott Road before continuing through Bush Road, Walter J. Nisbeth Road, Percy Labega Street, Long Wall Road, Front Street, W.G. Buncamper Road, and looping back to Walter Nisbeth Road, before concluding near the Jocelyn Arndell area along Soualiga Road.

Vibrant troupes, detailed costumes and high-energy performances dominated the route, while live bands and DJs kept the atmosphere energised with soca music and road march anthems throughout the day.

The event also included provisions for senior citizens, with tents and seating areas set up along Walter Nisbeth Road to allow comfortable viewing of the parade.

The Grand Parade was one of the key highlights of Carnival 2026, showcasing creativity, cultural expression and com

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/grand-parade-dazzles-luv-lux-mas-is-best-troupe-secrets-mas-also-wins-big