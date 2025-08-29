Grants now available for cultural education projects in St. Maarten, Aruba and Curaçao | THE DAILY HERALD

Sacred Heart School pupil playing the violin

PHILIPSBURG–The Dutch Cultural Participation Fund has opened a round of grants for cultural education in St. Maarten, Aruba and Curaçao, specifically for projects in primary and secondary education.

Cultural institutions and professionals based in the three autonomous countries can apply for grants. Individuals must have been active in the field of cultural education as a self-employed person for at least two years.

The grants are intended for partnerships between the applicant and one or more schools. Both the applicant and the schools must be located on the island for which the application has been submitted.

Applicants can receive between 15,000 and 50,000 euros for a project grant, aimed at the development and implementation of a project.

“This grant allows for the development and implementation of your project. The grant is available for projects that enhance and expand cultural education in primary and (secondary) special education schools,” the fund said in a press release. “Cultural education must take place during school hours and must be tailored to the needs of students.”

Applicants can also receive between 5,000 and 15,000 euros for a so-called exploration grant.

“Preparing a project requires time. This grant allows you to explore partnerships for a potential cultural education project and make the necessary preparations,” the fund said. “The grant provides scope for activities such as discussions, developing plans, promoting expertise, making agreements about content, division of tasks and funding, and trialling activities.”

The fund will host online information sessions between September 9 and November 18.

“During these sessions, advisors will explain the grant scheme and the conditions in further detail. They will also answer questions from attendees,” according to the press release.

In addition to this scheme, the fund has two other schemes linked to cultural education that are available to applicants from the six islands of the Dutch Caribbean. These are the Cultural Education in VMBO, VSO, PRO 2025-2028 and Cultural Education in MBO 2025-2028.

For more information and to sign up for an information session, persons can send an e-mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/grants-now-available-for-cultural-education-projects-in-st-maarten-aruba-and-curacao