Great Salt Pond overflowing onto W.J.A. Nisbeth Road parking lot | THE DAILY HERALD

These parking spaces on Pondfill were flooded (John Halley photo)

PHILIPSBURG–Following several days of heavy rainfall since Saturday, the water levels in the Great Salt Pond have risen to the point where they are overflowing onto the W.J.A. Nisbeth Road parking lot near the Salt Pickers roundabout.

In response, the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI ordered the opening of the Fresh Pond channel to release excess water from the Fresh Pond and Great Salt Pond into Great Bay. However, efforts to manage the water levels have yet to prove successful.

Meanwhile, the St. Maarten Meteorological Department forecasted more rain for tonight, Thursday, with increased instability from an approaching frontal boundary expected to heighten the likelihood of showers.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as the heavy rains continue to affect the island.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/great-salt-pond-overflowing-onto-w-j-a-nisbeth-road-parking-lot