‘Green Angels’ celebrate ten years of existence | THE DAILY HERALD

Some of the marines in St. Maarten.





PHILIPSBURG–The Marines Detachment in St. Maarten is celebrating its tenth year of service to the community, a milestone that the organisation says highlights the unit’s growth and dedication since being founded in 2014.

The Marine Detachment is a unit which resorts under the Commander of the Navy in the Dutch Caribbean region. After St. Maarten obtained its new constitutional status as Country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands on October 10, 2010 (10-10-10), then Governor Eugene Holiday and Minister of Defence Hans Hillen requested a permanent military presence for ensuring peace and security in St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius.

What started as a rotating unit of four months, has later grown to permanent postings for three to five years, ensuring a stable and long-term military presence in the country, it was stated in a press release.

“The 10th year’s existence of the marines’ detachment in St. Maarten marks a period not only of operational deployment, but also of collaboration and partnership with local security partners and the community,” it was stated in the release.

The Marines have deployed for various humanitarian missions such as emergency relief after Hurricane Irma and during COVID-19 and the detachment renders a valuable contribution to the well-being of the residents of St. Maarten.

“In the coming years, hard work will be done on a completely new support point that should be completed in 2026. This will be the home of both the marines and military police who also work on the island,” it was stated in the release.

Commander of the Marine detachment Arie Noordam together with a Corporal look back on the past period and the work in St. Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/green-angels-celebrate-ten-years-of-existence