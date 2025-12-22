Green Dream Projects Foundation to launch education program for 2026 | THE DAILY HERALD

Claude Javois

PHILIPSBURG–The Green Dream Projects Foundation will launch “The Super Youth Environmental and Community Education Project Initiatives” in 2026, a youth-focused programme aimed at engaging students in developing practical solutions to environmental and community challenges across St. Maarten.

The initiative will involve students from selected primary, secondary, and vocational schools, with project implementation scheduled to run from mid-January to mid-June 2026. Proposals will be submitted in December 2025, after which three secondary schools, three vocational schools, and six primary schools will be chosen to participate.

Each selected school will receive a detailed project outline. Student teams will be given the option to design and construct a working model or to develop a PowerPoint presentation of their research findings and proposed solutions. Each project team will consist of 12 students guided by a teacher or mentor, with additional mentorship available for students enrolled in CAPE, IB, or Upper Dutch-level programs pursuing advanced environmental or STEM studies.

Representatives of various government ministries will be invited to evaluate the projects. Schools will be graded based on creativity, research content, presentation quality, and community impact. The foundation will also seek sponsorships and in-kind prizes from local and regional partners to recognize participating schools and outstanding student contributions.

The 2026 initiative includes six core project themes: the L.B. Scott Road Traffic Congestion Plan, the Dutch Quarter Wastewater Control Plan, the Philipsburg Sustainable Waste Management Plan, the Community Crime Control and Prevention Plan, the Curbside Recycling Collection Systems Design, and the Multiple Parking System Design. Each theme focuses on real-world issues such as traffic flow, drainage and flooding, waste reduction, community safety, recycling systems, and parking shortages.

Six primary schools will participate through simplified versions of the same six projects. Pupils in Grades 4 through 6 will take part in small-group activities and presentations centred on recycling, water conservation, school safety, and community cleanliness, allowing younger pupils to connect classroom learning with practical community improvement.

Students are expected to rely on creativity, teamwork, and independent research. While ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence tools may be used for guidance, participants are required to conduct field observations, gather reliable data, and consult credible sources to ensure originality and accuracy.

The Super Youth Environmental and Community Education Project Initiatives 2026 align with Sustainable Development Goals 4, 9, 11, 12, 13, and 15 and form part of Green Dream Projects Foundation’s ongoing efforts to promote youth leadership, environmental education, and community development on St. Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/green-dream-projects-foundation-to-launch-education-program-for-2026