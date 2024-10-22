Green Dream Projects Foundation transports 3.4 tons of recyclables | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Green Dream Projects Foundation transported 3.4 tons of recyclable mixed plastic bottles and aluminium cans from its temporary storage site to the Verde SXM Idex SAS Eco-Site in French Cul-de-Sac on October 10.

The foundation said this landmark achievement marks a significant milestone in the island’s environmental efforts, as it represents the first successful cross-border recycling initiative of its kind.

The transport was made possible through a strategic partnership with Maxime Arnal, Operations Manager of Verde SXM Idex SAS. Foundation President Claude Javois said this collaboration highlights the effectiveness of cross-border partnerships in processing waste and shipping it offshore for further recycling. The initiative received support from CGC, a member of the Green Dream Projects Foundation’s sustainable waste management practices initiative.

“Instead of allowing these recyclables to contribute to the already burdened Philipsburg landfill, Green Dream Projects Foundation has taken a proactive approach, ensuring proper waste segregation and processing. This recent transport underscores the Foundation’s mission to transform St. Maarten into a greener paradise, reversing negative trends associated with landfill overflow and providing sustainable solutions for future generations,” according to a press release.

Green Dream Projects Foundation’s work contributes to multiple Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The sponsorship from CGC has been essential in facilitating these transportation activities. The foundation thanked Roy Tempels of CGC for his sponsorship and commitment to initiatives that enhance waste management and raise awareness about the importance of recycling in St. Maarten. He also thanked the CGC workers for their dedication in loading and unloading the recyclables, making this endeavour a success.

Green Dream Projects Foundation achieved another milestone in September 2024 by partnering with the MAC Comprehensive Secondary Education (MAC CSE) Green Ambassadors, All Caribbean A&C N.V., Heavenly Water NV, and Tropical Shipping to ship more than 100 bags of plastic recyclables offshore. These ongoing efforts not only reduce waste at the Philipsburg landfill but also empower students and community members to engage actively in sustainability initiatives on the island.

