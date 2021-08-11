Green light for sixth tranche liquidity support for country | THE DAILY HERALD

Finance Minister Ardwell Irion

PHILIPSBURG–The Dutch government has approved the sixth tranche of NAf. 48 million liquidity support for St. Maarten.

Finance Minister Ardwell Irion said on Wednesday that a letter had been received from caretaker Dutch State Secretary for Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations Raymond Knops, who indicated that he had signed off on the sixth tranche.

“I believe it’s a slightly different process now where the [caretaker – Ed.] minister of finance in the Netherlands also has to sign off and the [caretaker] Prime Minister of the Netherlands [Mark] Rutte also has to sign off,” Irion told reporters during the live Council of Ministers press briefing. “This process is now happening. We did our part for the sixth tranche and we are hoping to receive this soon.”

