Greenhouse manager stable after being stabbed 5 times on Sunday | THE DAILY HERALD

SIMPSON BAY–A man O.A.R., a manager of popular restaurant Greenhouse in Simpson Bay, was stabbed five times to his abdomen and chest, in the vicinity of Billy Folly Road around 11:00pm Sunday. He was said to be in stable condition on Monday.

According to information reaching The Daily Herald, R. and two colleagues had closed the restaurant for the night and he was going to retrieve his car, which was parked close to the entrance of Billy Folly Road.

R. was assaulted in the parking lot by an unknown man. According to police, the suspect, who was wearing a red shirt and dark coloured pants, approached R. and stabbed him several times.

The suspect fled toward Kim Sha Beach after stabbing R. with a knife, said police. Police patrols searched the Simpson Bay area for the man late Sunday night, but he was not found. As of Monday, no arrests had been made in this case.

Police said in a press release on Monday that during the search for the suspect officers found “several items” in the area that they believe belonged to the suspect. These have been confiscated for investigation, said police.

Police have also confiscated some of R.’s possessions for investigation, including his car, which sources say was found with blood on it.

Persons in the area found R. lying on the ground next to his car. He was bleeding profusely from the five stab wounds. This newspaper understands his face was also swollen and he had a cut over his eye.

Persons at the scene performed impromptu medical care on the victim and called authorities. Police and ambulance personnel arrived the scene shortly afterwards. Paramedics treated him at the scene, and he was rushed to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), where he underwent emergency surgery.

According to police, the victim was in critical condition at the time and could not give a statement to detectives as to what had happened to him. As of Monday, R. was in stable condition.

Police say it is not clear whether R. was stabbed during a robbery or as a case of attempted murder. “The reason why the suspect had ill-treated the victim is, for the police, so far not clear. This investigation is ongoing,” said police on Monday.

