Grid installed for RO water supply | THE DAILY HERALD

The water bottling plant was opened November 2, 2021.



SABA–The public entity Saba has worked on installing a water grid from the Fort Bay harbour to and through all villages on the island to distribute reverse osmosis (RO) water, making it more accessible to delivery truck drivers and for the supply of water to the bottling plant.

This project, subsidised by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, has made the cost of RO water lower and provides affordable drinking water for the community.

The RO water goes through purification at the Saba Splash bottling plant, where minerals such as calcium and magnesium are added. An independent laboratory in St. Maarten tests every batch of water to ensure that it meets all legal standards for drinking water. After testing, the water goes through the bottling process.

Water can be ordered and paid for at the Receiver’s Office in the Government Administration Building. Orders must be a minimum of 10 bottles and will be delivered.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/grid-installed-for-ro-water-supply