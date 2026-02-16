Grisha assigns STAF to establish independent tourism authority | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Cherinah Franken (STAF director), TEATT Minister Grisha Heyliger Marten, and James ‘Jim’ Hepple (STAF director)

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication Grisha Heyliger-Marten has assigned the Sint Maarten Tourism Authority Foundation (STAF) to lead the process of establishing the Sint Maarten Tourism Authority (STA) as an independent ZBO, beginning March 1, in a major step toward modernising the country’s tourism governance structure.

The decision follows the recent Economic Stakeholder Consultation, where businesses, workers and community representatives called for a more coordinated, data driven and future focused approach to tourism development. The Minister said government is responding directly to those concerns, particularly regarding traffic congestion, infrastructure pressure and the risks associated with unmanaged mass tourism.

“This is the moment to reshape the future of tourism in St. Maarten,” Minister Heyliger-Marten said. “We are moving toward a smarter, more sustainable model that protects our quality of life, strengthens our economy, and ensures that tourism works for our people.”

The STA will function as an independent, professionally managed body tasked with strengthening destination competitiveness, improving visitor management, coordinating product improvement and supporting the growth of local businesses. The Minister said the objective is not to pursue mass tourism but to build a higher value, better managed tourism economy that benefits both residents and visitors.

As part of the broader modernisation effort, government will also review tourism related taxes and fees to ensure revenue is optimised and aligned with national priorities, including infrastructure improvements, tourism product improvement, community and cultural programmes, and support for small businesses and local initiatives. The Minister stressed that the review is focused on responsible revenue management and long-term planning.

The assignment to establish the STA will be guided by two Interim Directors.

James Hepple, described as an internationally recognised tourism strategist, brings decades of experience advising Caribbean destinations including Aruba and Curaçao. His expertise in tourism analytics, policy development and long-term visioning is expected to provide the technical depth required for the national undertaking.

Cherinah Franken, a respected local tourism professional and current Head of Product Development at the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, brings local insight, institutional knowledge and established stakeholder relationships. Together, they represent a blend of international expertise and local leadership intended to ground the process in global best practices while remaining rooted in St. Maarten’s tourism economy.

A central component of the assignment is the development of a new Tourism Masterplan, the first update since the 2005 plan. The new Masterplan will be data driven, inclusive and aligned with sustainability principles, serving as the blueprint for the next generation of tourism development on the island.

Minister Heyliger-Marten underscored the importance of broad participation in shaping the plan. In the coming months, STAF will conduct stakeholder engagement sessions with large hotels and resorts, small properties, guesthouses and boutique accommodations, restaurants, tour

operators and activity providers, transportation and port partners, timeshare associations, community groups and civil society, as well as tourism workers and unions.

“The future of tourism cannot be written by government alone,” the Minister said. “Small properties, large hotels, tour operators, workers, and community voices all play a vital role. This process belongs to the people of St. Maarten.”

Government has committed to maintaining transparency throughout the process and will provide updates as key milestones are reached.

“We are building a tourism economy that opens doors for our people, empowers small businesses, and protects the systems our island depends on,” Minister Heyliger-Marten said. “Progress will come from government, industry, and community working side by side.”

The establishment of the STA is expected to mark the beginning of a new era for St. Maarten, defined by smarter planning, stronger governance and a sustainable vision for the future.

