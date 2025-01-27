Grisha: Construction on new Marketplace to start this week | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Four months after the ground was broken at the Soualiga Marketplace, construction is finally set to begin this week, with work already underway to mobilise for the start of the project.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten made the announcement during a radio interview with Lady Grace on Breakfast Lounge on PJD2’s 102.7FM on Monday.

The minister had told “The Daily Herald” in November last year that groundbreaking for the Marketplace had been held in September last year and the intention was for construction to start immediately, but the project experienced some delays after the contractor encountered unexpected soil quality issues during the excavation phase. As a result of this, adjustments to the foundation plan became necessary.

During Breakfast Lounge, the minister updated that the project will involve building a completely new foundation, which will go deeper than initially planned to ensure stability and long-term durability. The structure will be a single-floor building, but it is being designed with future expansion in mind. The foundation and framework will allow for the possibility of a second floor should the government decide to expand the building at a later date.

She said this is a government-owned property and she wants to ensure that if funding becomes available in the future, the building can be expanded to accommodate growing needs. It is being built with the flexibility to go higher if necessary, but for now, it will serve the purpose of providing a dedicated space for vendors.

The new Marketplace will be a fully enclosed structure, with kitchen facilities and separate bathrooms for men and women as well as for wheelchair access.

The timeline for completion is set at six months. There was hope that vendors would have been able to move in by the four-month mark. The Minister acknowledged that the project has taken longer than initially anticipated, which has caused some frustration. Despite the setbacks, she is optimistic about the future of the marketplace. "Once it's completed, it will be beautiful,” she said. “I can’t wait.”

She said the construction will be concrete. She looks forward to seeing the project come to life.

