Grisha: Digital Entry Card being revised, residents don’t need to use form for now | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Digital Entry Card for St. Maarten, introduced as a pilot over a month ago, is being revised and tweaked and a new version is expected soon. The system is also being updated.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten told reporters on Wednesday that residents are not obligated to use the digital form for now, as it was decided that residents will temporarily bypass the digital entry form and continue using the traditional process until issues that were identified are resolved.

She said also that visitors are encouraged – but not required – to complete the form online, as it helps streamline processing upon arrival. Heyliger-Marten said the pilot phase was critical for testing, identifying challenges and refining the system to ensure a smooth rollout.

She highlighted some of the key challenges that had been encountered thus far. Many locals, she said, are not accustomed to spending extended periods in line. “Initially, the project placed everyone in a single line, resulting in longer-than-expected wait times for residents. After consulting with stakeholders, we decided that residents will temporarily bypass the digital entry form and continue using the traditional process until these issues are resolved,” she said.

There were also issues with airline miscommunication. “Some airlines mistakenly informed passengers that completing the form was mandatory, even to the point of denying boarding. This issue was addressed through a notice to [the International Air Transport Association – Ed.] IATA and change made in time, clarifying that the form is optional during this pilot phase,” she explained.

The length of the form was also listed as an issue. “The questions on the forms were too lengthy and in some cases, unclear. We are revising the questions to shorten them and make them more concise,” she said.

As it relates to issues with the QR codes, she said QR codes were either not showing up at all or were ending up in junk folders. This glitch is also being addressed and will be fixed soon, she said.

“The system is being updated, with an improved version expected soon. We (TEATT, Justice and PJIA) remain committed to refining this initiative, guided by feedback from travellers, airlines and stakeholders. Despite initial challenges, we are confident this system will ultimately enhance the travel experience and serve St. Maarten well,” the minister said.

