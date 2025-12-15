Grisha extends gratitude following successful 2nd Annual Twilight in town | THE DAILY HERALD

Face painting during the event.

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication, Grisha Heyliger-Marten has extended sincere thanks to everyone who came out on Friday, December 12, to support and enjoy the second annual Twilight in Town event.

She said in a press release that the evening proved to be a fun-filled and family friendly experience, bringing together residents, visitors, families, and friends to celebrate the holiday season in the heart of Philipsburg. Attendees enjoyed free goodies, gifts from Santa for the children, live entertainment, and a vibrant vendor village. The strong turnout and enthusiasm were evident, with several vendors selling out during the event.

Santa with one of the youngsters at the event.

The Minister expressed appreciation to all participating vendors, including Bichoville, Domino’s Pizza, Randy’s Ice Cream, Margo’s Punches, and Fruity Lemon. Special thanks were also extended to Sweet Pan Entertainment for providing the musical vibes throughout the evening and New Generation Drum Band for passing through.

Gratitude was further expressed to the event sponsors whose support made Twilight in Town possible, including the Social Economic Council (SER), Kadaster, Computech, Native Nations, and FT Development. The Minister also acknowledged partners such as Funtopia and GEBE for their collaboration and contribution to the successful execution of the event.

“The presence of tourists alongside the local community was especially welcomed, highlighting the importance of creating experiences that are inclusive, culturally rich, and appealing to both residents and visitors alike,” it was stated in a press release.

As the island continues to light up for the holiday season via the various Roundabouts which is also a government initiative, the Minister of TEATT stated, “We extended warm Season’s Greetings to one and all. Let us not forget to put God first, after all, it is His birthday and without Him, this season would not be possible. Wishing everyone a safe, joyful, and peaceful holiday period."

