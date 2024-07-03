Grisha floats idea of City Manager for town with IMA | THE DAILY HERALD

TEATT Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten (right) with members of the Indian Merchants Association last week.

PHILIPSBURG–The possible introduction of a City Manager to develop strategies aimed at attracting not only residents and cruise visitors to Philipsburg, but also stop-over and stay-over guests was discussed recently.

A “City Manager” was one of the proposed strategies for improving the tourist product, which Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), discussed with an Indian Merchants Association (IMA) delegation at a meeting last week.

The Minister outlined the actions already taken to enhance the Marketplace and improve the product and visitor experience in town and other parts of the island, and plans for the beautification of St. Maarten and making sure that the Marketplace and other areas are kept clean and well-maintained.

The discussions then focused on the upcoming Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) conference and the need to complete the reconstruction of Princess Juliana International Airport, not just for that important event in October, but also for the start of the high tourist season.

The IMA president and board raised concerns about the need for efficient speed in and out of the airport as well as traffic issues that deter shoppers from visiting town.

Furthermore, the IMA delegation cited current load-shedding and power outages as urgent issues, highlighting the damage these cause to the St. Maarten brand and tourism product, as well as to equipment.

Additionally, the delegation of businessmen said the outages contribute to the rise in petty crimes. They pointed to an up-tick in small incidents and called for improved security measures.

“I am satisfied with how the meeting went,” said Heyliger-Marten, adding that she will ensure that there is a follow-up soon.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/grisha-floats-idea-of-city-manager-for-town-with-ima