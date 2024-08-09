Grisha grants EZAir route authorisation | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG—The apparent stand-off between St. Maarten and Curaçao over route authorisation for EZAir B.V. seems to have come to an amicable solution.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten has granted the Curaçao airline, EZAir BV route authorisation to fly to St. Maarten with effect from Thursday, August 8, 2024, until December 31, 2024.

In a letter addressed to EZAir Chief Executive Officer Rene Winkel, Heyliger-Marten, said the Curaçao airline is permitted to take on board and discharge passengers, baggage and cargo (including mail) in St. Maarten on the following authorized routes: Curaçao-St. Maarten and vice-versa; Curaçao-St. Maarten-Santo Domingo-Curaçao; Curaçao-Santo Domingo-St. Maarten-Curaçao; and Curaçao-Port-au-Prince-St. Maarten and vice-versa.

These authorised routes shall be operated in accordance with the Multilateral Protocol on the Liberalisation of Air Transport signed between the governments of the territories in the Kingdom of the Netherlands on December 12, 2012, the letter stated.

The Minister further added, “Separate authorisations shall be required for aircraft added after the date of issuance of this route authorisation.”

EZAir B.V. also has been granted a separate route authorisation for air ambulance service between Curaçao, Saba, and St. Eustatius to St. Maarten and vice-versa.

Minister Heyliger-Marten revealed in a press release late Thursday evening that she had called her counterpart in Curaçao, Minister Cooper, and both of them had agreed that this solution is in the best interest of the people of both islands.

“It will allow people, not only from Curaçao and St. Maarten, but also those on Saba, St. Eustatius, Aruba, and Bonaire, who travel between our islands for various reasons, including family visits, business, medical, recreational, sporting and cultural exchanges, to continue to have flight availability,” Heyliger-Marten said, adding, “I am happy that we have been able to resolve this matter amicably.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/grisha-grants-ezair-route-authorisation