Grisha praises Estika for ‘strength’ and ‘courage’ | THE DAILY HERALD

Estika Halley and her T-shirt that can be purchased.



PHILIPSBURG–Independent Member of Parliament (MP) Grisha Heyliger-Marten has lauded domestic violence survivor Estika Halley for her “incredible fortitude and bravery she has shown after surviving the vicious attack on her life.”

Halley suffered many stab wounds and had her neck cut earlier this year. “Estika is a stunning example for all women, demonstrating that no force is stronger than a woman who is determined to survive. As she led a march to the Courthouse for the hearing, her bravery was evident. Estika deserves special recognition for her bravery and strength as we recognise International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, [Thursday, November 24, – Ed.],” Heyliger-Marten said in a press statement on Thursday.

Heyliger-Marten urged the public to purchase T-shirts to support Halley’s cause. Proceeds will be used to cover Halley’s legal expenses. Persons willing to support can send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloake80a3004c1d545b87224fc3c382655f0’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addye80a3004c1d545b87224fc3c382655f0 = ‘tikahalley1996’ + ‘@’;

addye80a3004c1d545b87224fc3c382655f0 = addye80a3004c1d545b87224fc3c382655f0 + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;

var addy_texte80a3004c1d545b87224fc3c382655f0 = ‘tikahalley1996’ + ‘@’ + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;document.getElementById(‘cloake80a3004c1d545b87224fc3c382655f0’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_texte80a3004c1d545b87224fc3c382655f0+”;

.

“I urge everyone to support Estika by purchasing one of these powerful tees, adorned with a powerful message: “She is the voice for those who were silenced,” Heyliger-Marten concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/grisha-praises-estika-for-strength-and-courage