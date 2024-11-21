Grisha to introduce ‘Stop and Shop’ pilot to drive tourist traffic to town | THE DAILY HERALD

The area where the lay-by will be located.





PHILIPSBURG–In an effort to drive tourist traffic to the country’s capital, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten will be introducing a pilot initiative called “Stop and Shop”.

The intention, the minister said on Wednesday, is to stimulate tourist traffic to Philipsburg, encouraging them to explore, shop and enjoy what Philipsburg has to offer. The extra foot traffic in town is also expected to benefit the Marketplace vendors, who are operating from a temporary location pending the completion of the new Marketplace, the construction of which is facing some delays (see related story).

This programme will include incentives for tourists to spend time in town and provides convenient transportation back to their cruise ships.

Heyliger-Marten told reporters at the Council of Ministers press briefing that to ensure the success of the Stop and Shop initiative, government has partnered with key stakeholders who will play pivotal roles in its implementation. “I would like to extend my gratitude to some of the tour bus operators for their enthusiasm and engagement in this programme.”

She said that as 60% of cruise passengers participate in tour activities, their involvement is crucial. “If we can encourage even 50% of these passengers to extend their visit and shop in Philipsburg after their tours, it will be a significant boost to local businesses,” she said.

She further explained that in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning and Infrastructure VROMI, TEATT will be exploring the possibility of creating a lay-by near the old Government Administration Building off Walter Nisbeth Road.

“This idea, currently under discussion, would help reduce traffic congestion in town by providing a dedicated space for buses to drop off passengers efficiently. The plan includes encouraging tour operators to communicate the shopping incentive to tourists at the end of their tours, accompanied by a complimentary ride back to their cruise ships,” she said.

Participating retail stores will also play a key role by offering exclusive in-store discounts and promotions. “These stores will provide vouchers or tokens for free return rides, redeemable through participating taxi or ferry services. This added convenience ensures that visitors can shop stress-free and enjoy their time in Philipsburg.”

She explained that the Stop and Shop programme, as a pilot project, will be monitored biweekly. “If successful, we plan to develop a dedicated bus terminal to support long-term needs. Combined with the lay-by, this terminal will streamline bus parking and improve tourist flow into Philipsburg, benefiting market vendors and the wider community. By enhancing convenience and appeal, this initiative aims to boost our local economy,” the minister said.

