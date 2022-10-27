Grisha voted out as Chair of Parliament, to make announcement at 3:30pm today | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Grisha Heyliger-Marten was voted out as Chairperson of Parliament on Thursday, during an urgent public meeting punctuated by jabs, finger-pointing and substantiating of decisions.

After being voted out Heyliger-Marten announced that she would be making an announcement at 3:30pm today.

Heyliger-Marten was voted out by eight votes for and seven against. Voting for Heyliger-Marten’s removal were MPs Akeem Arrindell (independent), Chanel Brownbill (US Party); Rolando Brison (UP), Sidharth “Cookie” Bijlani (UP); William Marlin (NA); George Pantophlet (NA), Hyacinth Richardson (NA); and Angelique Romou (NA).

Voting against were Christophe Emmanuel (independent), Ludmila de Weever (independent); Solange Duncan (independent), Sarah Wescot-Williams (UD); Melissa Gumbs (PFP); Raeyhon Peterson (PFP) and Heyliger-Marten (UP).

Heyliger-Marten’s removal as Chairperson means that a new chair would have to be elected during a meeting of Parliament. Any new meeting for now would have to be chaired by the current First Vice Chairperson of Parliament, which is MP Marlin and in his absence, second Vice Chairperson which is MP Bijlani.

