Ground broken for workshop at His Majesty’s Prison | THE DAILY HERALD

Contractor Kirthly Richardson and Acting Superintendent of Prisons Lindsay Richardson breaking

ground for the new workshop



ANGUILLA—Acting Superintendent of Prisons Lindsay Richardson and contractor for the project Kirthly

Richardson officially broke ground on the new Prison Workshop, described as a transformative space

designed to empower inmates with valuable trade skills such as plumbing, electrical work, and car-

pentry.



Governor Julia Crouch on her Facebook page said that this initiative is more than just a building; it’s

about creating opportunities for growth, rehabilitation, and a brighter future. She noted that by

learning practical skills, participants will be better prepared to reintegrate into society and contribute

positively to their communities. She thanked all those involved in getting the project started.



The Governor also reported that following a recent visit to the Achieving Best Evidence (ABE) Room

at Police Headquarters, she has donated a new dollhouse to support victims and other vulnerable in-

dividuals during the reporting and interview process. The donation aims to create a more comfortable,

friendly environment where individuals, especially children, can feel at ease and better express

themselves while speaking with trained officers. It is part of the Governor’s continued commitment to

to strengthening victim centred approaches within the Royal Anguilla Police Force.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ground-broken-for-workshop-at-his-majesty-s-prison