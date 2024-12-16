Groundbreaking for training facilities of Fire Department | THE DAILY HERALD

Unveiling the project sign.

WILLEMSTAD–On Friday, a festive ceremony took place for the official start of the construction of the new training centre for the Curaçao Fire Department. This long-awaited project was heralded with speeches by Minister of Justice Shalten Hato (MFK), Dikmar Oleana of the management team and Fire Chief Jair Tromp.

The complex will be built on a site at the Selikor transfer station on Amandelweg in Koraal Specht. Oleana emphasised that this is an important part of the strengthening plan for the fire brigade.

He explained that the new facilities are essential for increasing the professional competence of firefighters. “In recent years, we often had to improvise, rent locations and look for places to train. With this new centre, we want to put an end to that,” he said.

The first phase consists of placing two containers especially equipped for heat control exercises. In addition, various advanced tools are being installed to train firefighters even better.

The ultimate goal is to fully develop the site into an accredited training centre, which will serve as an exam location not only for Curaçao but also for other fire brigade’s within the Dutch Kingdom. The aim is to become operational in March 2025.

Hato expressed his pride during the ceremony and on social media: “Proud that I was able to lay the first stone today and give the starting signal for the project to build a practice and training centre for the Curaçao Fire Department.”

In his speech in Parliament last Wednesday, the minister had referred to the broader Reinforcement Plan, which, in addition to the new infrastructure, also focuses on the modernisation of the 2010 job description, improving the legal position of firefighters and (further) expansion of the vehicle fleet.

During Friday’s ceremony he said the fire brigade was an often forgotten organisation. There was even a plan to place the fire brigade under another ministry. They were so forgotten that they did not feel appreciated, according to him.

Investments are now being made in expanding the fleet. This year, for example, the tender was launched for the purchase of three new fire engines.

Hato stressed the importance of communication, both internally within the brigade and towards the community. He praised the weekly “weekend update” by the commander as an example of transparency. These not only help provide insight into the performance of the fire brigade, but also contribute to awareness and prevention of calamities.

The minister also emphasised the need for continuous training. This year, the courses have been expanded to prepare firefighters for new technologies, such as electric vehicles and solar panels. Investments have also been made in modern equipment, including thermal imaging cameras, which allow the brigade to respond more quickly and efficiently in emergency situations.

Tromp thanked Hato for his efforts, which made it possible to achieve the set goals. “With the construction of this new training centre, the Curaçao Fire Department is taking an important step in strengthening its organisation and services. This project marks the beginning of a new phase, in which the department will be better equipped to serve and protect the community,” he said.

