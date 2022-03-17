‘Guana Chat’ child helpline launched in St. Eustatius | THE DAILY HERALD

The Statia social support team.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Child helpline “Guana Chat 918” which targets children and youngsters ages eight to 21, was launched in St. Eustatius on Wednesday, March 16.

Guana Chat 918 is a telephone helpline for children and young people who are looking for information on any topic about which they may have questions. Calls to this service are free and anonymous.

The Guana Chat helpline is a collaboration between the Ministries of Health, Welfare and Sport VWS and of Interior Affairs and Kingdom Relations BZK, the public entity of St. Eustatius and the child helpline of Aruba “Telefon pa Hubentud”.

The staff answering the calls are mentors who have followed appropriate training and have undergone extensive cultural training by the team of social workers in

St. Eustatius, it was stated in a press release. Youths can talk with these trained mentors about any topic or question they may have, or just to share an experience.

VWS State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen: “It is great that this helpline is there now. It is so important that children and young people have someplace to turn when they are worried or have questions. A listening ear can sometimes make a big difference. My hope is that this will make it more the norm to talk about something when you have a problem. With these kinds of easily accessible facilities, we want to contribute to the mental fitness of the youth throughout the Kingdom.”

The free telephone number 918 was made available as of March 15 and will be accessible every day from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. Website

www.guanachat918.com gives information on the use of the helpline and the different topics children and young people want to talk about.

The social support team of the Statia government and Mega D Youth Foundation will visit secondary and primary schools in Statia to inform students and pupils about this helpline and guide them through the website.

A number of activities and games were held during an assembly at Gwendoline van Putten (GvP) School on Wednesday to celebrate the launch. The special assembly was to apprise students of the helpline.

Kevoya Smithen was the lucky winner of an iPhone in a competition held during the assembly. Adonis Hayes and Iantha Berkel of the Social Domain presented her with the device.

Quizzes were also held to ensure that students were listening to the information provided. Students who answered correctly were awarded prizes.

The event also featured performances by students, including Segina Bryson, who performed a solo with Iverson Powell on the guitar.

Social Domain Director Carol Jack-Roosberg encouraged students to use the helpline. Government Commissioner Alida Francis also encouraged students to take advantage of this useful tool.

