Guard stabbed by ex-boyfriend | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–A security guard was cut and stabbed multiple times in the face and upper body by her ex-boyfriend near the courthouse on Front Street around 6:00pm Monday.

When police and paramedics arrived at the scene, they found the woman bleeding from the injuries she received from her ex-boyfriend’s knife.

Ambulance Department personnel treated her at the scene and then rushed her to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further care. She is said to be in critical but stable condition.

While the victim was recovering in the hospital, she told police that her ex-boyfriend had attacked her after an argument, and that he lives on the French side.

Police are investigating the incident.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/guard-stabbed-by-ex-boyfriend