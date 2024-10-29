Gumbs launches “Finance Friday with Minister of Finance” this week | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister of Finance, Marinka Gumbs.

PHILIPSBURG–Starting this Friday, November 1, Minister of Finance, Marinka Gumbs will meet with members of the public at her office for direct talks about financial matters.

The weekly meetings dubbed “Finance Friday with Minister of Finance” will be open to the public to walk in from 9:00am to 12:00pm.

“I want to be able to engage directly with the residents of our island and to discuss their issues and get feedback from them on how to better establish policies that affect their daily lives,” Minister Gumbs stated in a press release.

“I see accountability as more than a buzz word in terms of governance,” said the Minister. “I believe that to be truly accountable to the people, I must be able to hear directly from them. I may not be able to solve all their issues, but at least, I may be able to offer advice on how to seek a solution.”

According to Minister Gumbs, communication is best with the people when it is direct and unfiltered.

“The people have more than a right to know; they have a right to be heard directly and to be assisted whenever and wherever possible, by the people they put in office to serve them,” Minister Gumbs emphasized.

“Finance Fridays with Minister of Finance” is part of an overall consultation strategy aimed at improving how policies and laws are designed and implemented for the benefit of the ordinary man or woman.

“Our people are hard-working and I expect they will have numerous questions about taxes. I will do my best to answer their queries to the best of my ability and assist wherever possible,” Minister Gumbs concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gumbs-launches-finance-friday-with-minister-of-finance-this-week