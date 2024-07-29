Gumbs presents USM with books to mark Wathey’s 98th birthday | THE DAILY HERALD

Finance Minister Marinka Gumbs presenting “Claude: A Portrait of Power” by Fabian Badejo to USM President Dr. Antonio Carmona Báez.

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs presented University of St. Martin (USM) with ten copies of the book “Claude: A Portrait of Power” as a tribute to the Democratic Party (DP) leader on what would have been his 98th birthday, on July 24.

Finance Minister Marinka Gumbs (centre) with top officials of USM following her presentation of 10 copies of the book.

In a brief statement at the Council of Ministers’ press briefing on Wednesday last, Gumbs said, “Today, Dr. Claude Wathey, the legendary leader of the Democratic Party [DP – Ed.], would have been 98 years old. He passed on in 1998.

“I am here today, a proud member of the DP, because of his visionary leadership, and I pay tribute to his legacy by offering University of St. Martin, which he was instrumental in establishing, 10 copies of the book “Claude: A Portrait of Power”.

“May he continue to inspire us all as we move on with the torch he has handed over to us to bring light to this dark period we are going through.”

USM President Dr. Antonio Carmona Báez, accompanied by top officials of the institution, received the books and thanked Gumbs for her gesture.

